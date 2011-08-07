By Matthew Cronin
| SAN DIEGO
SAN DIEGO California Aug 6 Agnieszka Radwanska
ignored a troublesome shoulder to beat Germany's vomiting Andrea
Petkovic 4-6 6-0 6-4 on Saturday and reach the final of the San
Diego Open.
Top seed Vera Zvonareva also advanced to the final after
seeing off Ana Ivanovic 5-7 6-4 6-4.
Radwanska, who has not won a WTA Tour singles title for
three years, injured her shoulder at the Stanford tournament
last week and her service speed has been heavily reduced because
of the problem.
"I'm really doing everything to go on court and play my
best," Radwanska told reporters. "You try to do everything, the
painkillers, just keep fighting.
Petkovic started the match brightly by hitting through the
crafty Radwanska in the first set but the German began to lose
steam in the second.
Petkovic, who said she ate something bad at lunch, then
sprinted off the court to the bathroom when she was 0-40 down in
the fifth game of the second set to be sick.
"At the point where I ran out, I couldn't hold it back
anymore," she said. "I didn't want to be on... (television) for
the next 25 years."
Tour supervisor Melanie Tabb chose not to penalise Petkovic
and allowed her to take a medical time out because the German
had informed her and the umpire beforehand that she might need
to dash away because of the ailment.
After going down 4-0 in the third set, Petkovic finally
regained her energy and reeled off three straight games behind
her booming groundstrokes.
But the agile Pole held firm and sealed victory in two-hours
and 10 minutes after forcing her opponent to make a forehand
error.
In the other semi-final, Zvonareva repelled a late third-set
charge from the Serbian thanks to her ability to change the pace
and angles.
"I started playing a little bit more aggressive overall,"
said Zvonareva. "We've been working on few things with my coach.
I tried to implement them into the match.
"I felt like sometimes I was going for some crazy shots and
making some wrong decisions. But I knew I had to push myself to
keep trying them."
