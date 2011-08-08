(Adds details, quotes)
By Matthew Cronin
SAN DIEGO, California, Aug 7 Agnieszka Radwanska
won the biggest hard court title of her career when she upset
world number three Vera Zvonareva of Russia 6-3 6-4 to win the
San Diego Open on Sunday.
The third-seeded Radwanska adeptly mixed up the pace and
direction of her ground strokes, took over the net and showed no
evidence that her heavily taped shoulder was bothering her.
"Playing the Russian(s) in the finals is always tough,"
Radwanska told reporters. "I played very well today. I'm very
happy with my performance. Winning a tournament with a lot of
great matches against top players, it's always very special."
Radwanska began the match near perfectly and never let her
foot off the pedal. She broke Zvonareva to 3-1 with a forehand
winner down the line and easily held in her next three service
games before she won the first set with a leaping backhand
winner.
Zvonareva, who had played late on Saturday to hold off Ana
Ivanovic, tried to push herself forward, but her usually searing
ground strokes were a little off and Radwanska won most of their
extended rallies.
"I think I was playing the right shots," said Zvonareva, who
hit 25 winners but committed 28 unforced errors. "I was maybe
just a little slow.
"My footwork wasn't perfect, and that's why I had a few
mistakes. Of course against Agnieszka, when she's playing well,
if you have those mistakes, it's tough to win."
Radwanska broke the Russian to take a 3-1 lead in the second
set when Zvonareva erred on backhand, and then fought off her
only break points of the match to hold to 4-2.
In the final game Zvonareva tripped and fell trying to chase
down a forehand but was unhurt before Radwanska won the title
when Zvonareva hit a forehand long.
"Everything was working," Radwanska said. I was playing very
well, even when I had a really tough two matches in the quarters
and semi-finals. I really wanted to win this tournament. So I
was really focused from the beginning."
It was the fifth title of the 22-year-old's career, but was
her first WTA premier title on hard courts, with her only
previous premier title on grass at Eastbourne in 2008.
The victory ensures Radwanska will rise to 12th in the WTA
rankings when they are released on Monday and gives her a major
confidence boost heading into the U.S. Open.
"I was pretty close (to reaching a grand slam semi-final) a
few times, but I was always against top players and it was
always close," she said.
"I cannot say I was playing bad before, but I couldn't close
those tight matches.
"A lot of good matches, but it was always something wrong
with me in the end that I couldn't win.
"But I think I can do it, and if I play like that (like
Sunday), for sure.
"So I'm just going to keep going and hope I can show some
good tennis especially at the U.S. Open."
