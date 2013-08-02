Tennis-Murray to play Verdasco in Dubai final
March 3 World number one Andy Murray overpowered Lucas Pouille 7-5 6-1 on Friday to reach the Dubai Championships final in which he will play Fernando Verdasco.
Aug 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Carlsbad Open Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 7-Ana Ivanovic (Serbia) beat Coco Vandeweghe (U.S.) 7-6(5) 6-3 2-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) beat Daniela Hantuchova (Slovakia) 6-3 6-3 Urszula Radwanska (Poland) beat 6-Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) 6-2 4-6 6-3 Virginie Razzano (France) beat 8-Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) 6-1 6-4
March 3 (Gracenote) - Results from the Dubai Championships Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Friday 1-Andy Murray (Britain) beat 7-Lucas Pouille (France) 7-5 6-1 Fernando Verdasco (Spain) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 7-6(5) 5-7 6-1
March 3 (Gracenote) - Results from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday Nao Hibino (Japan) beat Lesley Kerkhove (Netherlands) 7-6(4) 6-3 Magda Linette (Poland) beat 5-Duan Yingying (China) 7-6(3) 4-6 6-1 Han Xinyun (China) beat 6-Wang Qiang (China) 6-7(4) 6-2 6-4 Ashleigh Barty (Australia) beat Zhang Kailin (China) 6-0 7-6(2)