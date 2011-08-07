SAN DIEGO Aug 7 Agnieszka Radwanska won the biggest hard court title of her career when she upset world number three Vera Zvonareva 6-3 6-4 to win the San Diego Open on Sunday.

The third-seeded Radwanska adeptly mixed up the pace and direction of her groundstrokes, took over the net and showed no evidence that her heavily taped shoulder was bothering her.

It was the fifth title of the 22-year-old's career, but was her first WTA premier title on hard courts, with her only previous premier title on grass courts at Eastbourne in 2008.

Radwanska will rise to 12th in the WTA rankings when they are released on Monday.