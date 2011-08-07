SAN DIEGO Aug 7 Agnieszka Radwanska won the
biggest hard court title of her career when she upset world
number three Vera Zvonareva 6-3 6-4 to win the San Diego Open on
Sunday.
The third-seeded Radwanska adeptly mixed up the pace and
direction of her groundstrokes, took over the net and showed no
evidence that her heavily taped shoulder was bothering her.
It was the fifth title of the 22-year-old's career, but was
her first WTA premier title on hard courts, with her only
previous premier title on grass courts at Eastbourne in 2008.
Radwanska will rise to 12th in the WTA rankings when they
are released on Monday.
