ISTANBUL Oct 26 Victoria Azarenka did not mince
her words when she was quizzed again about her on-court sound
effects at the WTA Championships on Wednesday.
The Belarussian's incessant groans after pretty much every
ball she strikes irritate crowds and television viewers alike
but world number one Caroline Wozniacki is the most high-profile
player to call for quiet.
"It's the way I've played since I was eight, it's part of my
movement, part of my game so I can't change it and I'm not
gonna," Azarenka told reporters after beating Australian
Samantha Stosur 6-2 6-2 in her opening White Group match.
"You can't stop people from doing what they do on court. I
mean you're not trying to distract anybody."
Wozniacki went on record this week, accusing some players of
deliberately making a noise as a form of gamesmanship.
Although she did not name names it was clear her comments
were aimed at the likes of Azarenka, Maria Sharapova and Serena
Williams who are all known for grunting.
Asked what she would do if a player made an official
complaint, Azarenka's answer was emphatic.
"I would just say 'mind your own business' I guess," she
said with a smile.
Azarenka is regularly quizzed about her grunting but always
says there is nothing she can do about it and added Wozniacki
had not spoken to her on the subject.
Stosur was not put off by Azarenka's groaning although she
said she did not like to hear it when she was watching on
television.
"When I'm out there I don't really notice it," she said.
"But I don't like hearing it on TV, it's horrible."
WTA chief executive Stacey Allaster, mindful of public
perceptions, said on the eve of the tournament the ruling body
was looking into the aspect of grunting on court.
Wozniacki stirred up the issue earlier this week.
"I think there are some players who do it on purpose," she
was quoted as saying.
"They don't do it in practice and then they come into the
match and they grunt. I think they [officials] could definitely
cut it."
