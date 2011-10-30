(Adds quotes)
By Martyn Herman
ISTANBUL Oct 30 Petra Kvitova provided
further proof that she is the rising force in women's tennis by
beating Victoria Azarenka 7-5 4-6 6-3 to win the WTA
Championships on Sunday.
The 21-year-old Czech, who shot to fame by winning Wimbledon
this year, produced a display of power and skill to overpower
the gritty Azarenka and claim the $1.75 million jackpot after
remaining undefeated at the year-ending event featuring the
world's top eight players.
Victory also confirmed Kvitova at a career-high second in
the WTA rankings after ending 2010 in 34th spot and she will
enter the new year with No.1 Caroline Wozniacki in her sights.
Left-handed Kvitova's free-flowing game took her into a 5-0
lead in the opening set inside the Sinan Erdem Dome but she lost
the next five games as the errors began to stack up.
She finally edged the opening set on a fifth set point but
Azarenka, who could also have taken the number two ranking with
victory, refused to be cowed by her opponent's superior
firepower and kept her nose front to win the second set.
Belarusian Azarenka had three break points at the start of
the third set but could not convert any of them and it was to
prove a pivotal moment as Kvitova regained control to take the
title on her debut at the showpiece tournament.
She is the first Czech to win the Championships since Jana
Novotna in 1997 and can still put the icing on the cake of a
dream season when she leads her country in the Fed Cup final
against Russia next week.
"When I started the season I was 34, and I didn't expect
that I will be sitting here as champion and I have grand slam
already," Kvitova told reporters.
"Really it's unbelievable. It's really a big step for me."
Just as was the case against Australia's Samantha Stosur in
the semi-finals when she lost the first set, Kvitova's play
veered between unplayable and erratic but her high-risk style
proved to the liking of the 13,600 crowd who produced a great
atmosphere to cap a fine start for Istanbul as host city.
CAUGHT COLD
She has won her last 19 matches indoors and during an
explosive start it was easy to see why as the pace of her
forehand and serving accuracy caught Azarenka cold.
"Petra really started well, caught me a little bit
off-guard, she was so aggressive," Azarenka told reporters. "I'm
glad I could fight my way back and try to stay in the match. I
really gave it all today."
After opening the match with a confident service game,
Kvitova broke the Azarenka serve straight away with the help of
one of the numerous drops shots she employed throughout the
match to great effect.
A searing forehand sealed the early break and she struck
again two games later when a flustered Azarenka missed the line
with a straightforward forehand at 30-30.
Some meaty Kvitova serving made it 5-0 but Azarenka finally
got on the scoreboard in the next game with a rolled forehand
winner that signalled a complete shift in momentum.
Suddenly she began to miss the lines by inches and Azarenka
chipped away at the lead, saving two set points on serve in the
eighth game and twice breaking Kvitova to love.
Kvitova steadied herself to hold serve at 5-5 and all
Azarenka's hard work proved in vain as she dropped serve in the
next game to put Kvitova a set to the good.
However, it was Azarenka who emerged from a flurry of early
service breaks with the advantage in the second set and she kept
her nose in front to level the match with a forehand that landed
flush on the sideline.
Kvitova called her coach David Kotyza on to court for a chat
before the start of the decider but the Czech found herself
under more pressure as Azarenka engineered three break points
but failed to take any of them.
It was to prove a pivotal moment as Kvitova, who celebrates
important points with a gut-wrenching screech, took command when
Azarenka blazed a forehand long to drop serve.
Azarenka, who will end the year at No.3 after winning three
titles, resisted bravely to hold serve at 2-5 but Kvitova sealed
victory in the next game when her opponent netted a simple
backhand volley after an exciting exchange.
