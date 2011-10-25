* Gritty Dane fights off Radwanska
By Martyn Herman
ISTANBUL, Oct 25 Caroline Wozniacki gave another
gritty demonstration of why she has enjoyed a virtual year-long
stranglehold on the world number one ranking with a 5-7 6-2 6-4
defeat of Agnieszka Radwanska in her opening match at the WTA
Championships on Tuesday.
With world number two Maria Sharapova losing to Samantha
Stosur for the first time in her career in the day's late match,
the pugnacious 21-year-old Wozniacki is inching closer to a
second consecutive year end at the top of the tree despite still
waiting for a grand slam title.
Her hard-fought victory meant Denmark's most-photographed
athlete, not least because of her romance with Northern Irish
golfer Rory McIlroy, joined Petra Kvitova, who has an outside
chance of de-throning Wozniacki, at the top of Red Group.
Czech leftie Kvitova, whose stunning Wimbledon triumph
helped power her up to third on the latest WTA ranking list,
showed a few early and late nerves on her tournament debut as
she opened proceedings inside Istanbul's cavernous Sinan Erdem
Dome with a 6-2 6-4 defeat of Russia's Vera Zvonareva.
"I was nervous because it was my first time playing at the
Championships," Kvitova, the first Czech to qualify since Jana
Novotna in 1998, told reporters after allowing a 4-1 lead to
slip in the second set but then recovering her poise.
While her match was played out to polite applause from the
hardly-engrossed 10,000 crowd, the middle match of the day set
the standard for $4.9 million year-ending showpiece which will
be played in the majestic Turkish capital for three years.
Wozniacki, whose unerring consistency has earned her a total
of 54 weeks as No.1, was made to play catch-up against Radwanska
who gained the initiative early with some beautifully-timed
effortless winners.
Catch up she did, however, moving 0-40 ahead when Radwanska
served at 4-5 in the first set only to blow all three set
points. World number eight Radwanska seized on her let-off,
breaking in the following game and then clubbing away a forehand
to pocket a 64-minute first set.
With her father Piotr offering some animated words of wisdom
at virtually every change of ends, Wozniacki reeled off four
games from 2-2 in the second set to level the match and appeared
to be in control in the deciding set when a stunning backhand
winner to end a superb rally put her 4-2 ahead.
However, she gifted a break back with a double-fault in the
next game and Radwanska, who had her right shoulder taped, began
to play some inspired tennis to drag herself back to 4-4.
Wozniacki squandered one match point but a tired-looking
Radwanska forehand into the net at 4-5 ended the duel. Should
Wozniacki win another round-robin match and reach the final she
will be guaranteed the top ranking going into 2011.
TOUGH BATTLE
"It was a tough battle out there," she told reporters. "We
had a lot of long rallies and I'm very happy to pull through."
The atmosphere is very nice here, it's a huge crowd.
Sharapova, who until last week was still unsure whether she
would be fit to play after twisting an ankle before the China
Open, was caught cold by Stosur in their White Group match which
finished at nearly midnight local time.
However, she took some positives from a 6-1 7-5 defeat in
her first match at the year-ending showpiece since 2007, since
when a shoulder injury threatened her career.
"The good thing is that I gave myself a chance and I did
everything I could just to be here," the three-times grand slam
champion, who plays China's Li Na on Wednesday, told reporters.
"I'm happy that I still have a couple of matches to go.
"She was more explosive than me today," added Sharapova who
had won all her previous nine matches with Stosur.
Stosur, playing at the Championships for the first time in
singles, saved three break points when serving for the match at
6-5 before finally clinching it on her second match point when
Sharapova blazed a return long.
The Australian can take a huge step towards the semi-finals
if she beats Victoria Azarenka in Wednesday's first match.
