By Martyn Herman
ISTANBUL, Oct 26 Caroline Wozniacki will end the
year ranked world number one although her hopes of applying
icing to the cake by winning the WTA Championships suffered a
blow when she lost to Russia's Vera Zvonareva in her second
round-robin match on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old Dane was locked in combat with Zvonareva
when news filtered through that Russian Maria Sharapova had
withdrawn from the tournament with an ankle injury following a
7-6 6-4 defeat by China's Li Na.
World number two Sharapova began the day as the only player
still able to topple Wozniacki from the summit but she was
clearly not herself in an error-strewn defeat before announcing
that her season was over.
It meant Wozniacki's 6-2 4-6 6-3 defeat was immaterial as
far as the rankings were concerned although with one win and one
loss in the Red Group she could still miss out on the
semi-finals here even if she beats Wimbledon champion Petra
Kvitova on Thursday -- a tough ask after two three-setters in
two days.
Wozniacki, who has been number one since February and has
six titles in 2011, was not going to let defeat spoil her day.
"You know, it's amazing for me to finish the year as number
one once more," she told reporters after being congratulated by
WTA Tour chief Stacey Allaster in a presentation.
"I mean, only very few players have finished a year as
number one and to do it two years in a row is very special. I'm
only in the beginning of my career and to have achieved so much
already, it's a dream come true.
"Of course, the match today I would like to have won, but at
the same time, I still have a chance tomorrow. Right now I'm
just so happy that I've been playing most consistently and the
best tennis the whole year."
Former world number one Sharapova, still bothered by the
left ankle sprain she suffered in Tokyo recently, was quick to
congratulate Wozniacki.
"It's an incredible achievement to stay in that position for
so many weeks," the Russian told reporters.
Sharapova's place in the White Group will now be taken by
French alternate Marion Bartoli.
In the other White Group match Victoria Azarenka made a
winning start with a 6-2 6-2 defeat of U.S. Open champion
Samantha Stosur who had beaten Sharapova on Tuesday.
Sharapova, playing at the championships for the first time
since 2007, almost missed the event due to the ankle injury and
her lack of recent match practice was evident again as she let
tournament debutant Li off the hook.
UNFORCED ERRORS
The Russian led 4-1 in the opening set and after seeing her
lead evaporate she then moved 4-0 ahead in the tiebreak only to
lose the next seven points with a run of unforced errors.
Li, who beat Sharapova in the French Open semi-finals this
year on her way to claiming a first grand slam singles title for
an Asian-born player, moved into a 5-2 lead in the second set
before an attack of the jitters almost proved costly.
Serving for the match at 5-4 Li slipped 15-40 behind as
Sharapova blazed away but she held her nerve to claim victory at
the first attempt when her opponent hammered a backhand return
over the baseline.
It was a fourth consecutive victory for the 29-year-old Li
against Sharapova and could not have come at a better time after
a poor run of results.
"It's the first match I've won since (before) the U.S.
Open," she said. "I was fighting a lot.
"Tennis is easy. You don't need to think too much about it.
It's black and white."
Li will face Azarenka in Thursday's first match after which
Wozniacki takes on Kvitova.
Azarenka, who did not play on Tuesday, looked far fresher
than Stosur.
The Belarussian kept the 27-year-old Stosur on the back foot
with searing groundstrokes, most of which were accompanied by
her trademark whine.
Stosur's heavy topspin and slice had little effect on the
bright green and purple indoor court and she slipped to a fifth
loss in five against world number four Azarenka.
She refused to blame the schedule for her limp display,
having played the first match on Wednesday despite finishing off
Sharapova at close to midnight the previous night.
"I can't blame that," said the Australian. "It was a quick
turnaround but I felt like I was ready to go. It just wasn't
fast or crisp enough."
All is not lost for Stosur, however, as she can still
qualify for the semi-finals if she beats Li in her final
round-robin match.
(Editing by Dave Thompson)