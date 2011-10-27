(Writes through)
* World number one knocked out
* Azarenka too powerful for Li
By Martyn Herman
ISTANBUL, Oct 27 A weary Caroline Wozniacki was
sent packing from the WTA Championships after losing 6-4 6-2 to
powerful Czech Petra Kvitova in her final round-robin match on
Thursday.
The day after the Dane secured the year-end world number one
ranking, she looked mentally and physically drained as Wimbledon
champion Kvitova marched into the semi-finals with a match to
spare in the Red Group.
Wozniacki, who has racked up 80 matches on the tour this
year, needed to have her blood pressure checked after the first
set and said after that she had nothing left in the tank.
Kvitova was joined in the last four of the season-ending
event by Belarussian Victoria Azarenka who trounced China's Li
Na 6-2 6-2 to guarantee a top-two place in the White Group, also
with a match remaining.
Russian Vera Zvonareva blew her chance to secure a
semi-final berth when she was ambushed by Poland's Agnieszka
Radwanska, squandering three match points in a 1-6 6-2 7-5
defeat that had the 11,000 crowd on the edge of their seats.
Needing a victory to go through from the Red Group,
Zvonareva led 5-3 in the decider before Radwanska staged a
thrilling fightback in the most entertaining set of the
tournament.
Zvonareva must now hope Kvitova beats Radwanska in straight
sets on Friday. Any other result would see the Pole progress.
After two long three-setters in two days, a win against
close friend Radwanska and a defeat by Zvonareva, Wozniacki
proved no match for world number three Kvitova.
Having lost the first set the Dane quickly went 4-0 behind
in the second and at one point almost missed the ball altogether
on a first serve -- the ball spinning embarrassingly off her
racket and bouncing mid-court.
Some late resistance proved in vain.
"Petra played well," said Wozniacki who will end a second
consecutive year as number one despite failing to win a maiden
grand slam.
"I wish I could have been 110 percent but my body just
didn't want to do the things I wanted today. I've been feeling a
bit tired and to get a little bit sick now, that's not the best
if you want to beat the top players," she told reporters.
Wozniacki said the left-handed Kvitova, the first Czech to
qualify for the year-ender since Jana Novotna in 1998, would be
tough to stop on the bright green and purple indoor court that
has proved much to her liking.
"She's playing very strong tennis, she's hitting it deep and
hard," the Dane added.
The other semi-finalist from the White Group will be decided
on Friday with the winner of the match between French Open
champion Li and U.S. Open champion Samantha Stosur of Australia
joining Azarenka in the last four.
"It's just like a normal tournament now," said the
29-year-old Li. "The winner can go on in the draw and the loser
has to go back. It's tough. Both of us will be fighting a lot."
World number four Azarenka arrived in the cosmopolitan
Turkish city on the back of winning the title in Luxembourg last
week and has been the most impressive of the eight players on
display, although Kvitova is not far behind.
EYES ON JACKPOT
The 22-year-old has dropped just eight games in beating this
year's surprise grand slam champions Stosur and Li and looks in
the mood to finish 2011 on a high by collecting a possible $1.75
million jackpot for winning the title undefeated.
After Li swiped a forehand long to end the one hour 32
minute contest, Azarenka performed an exuberant victory
celebration and is clearly inspired by the atmosphere generated
by around 11,000 fans inside the cavernous Sinam Erdem Arena.
"I'm always pumped up. I play a bit hard and I was glad I
could finish strong," she said.
"The crowd is amazing. That's what we've been really missing
in the last couple of years, a good crowd, good support," added
Azarenka who failed to survive the group stages in the last two
seasons when the event was held in the more tranquil surrounds
of Doha.
Despite already qualifying the Belarussian said she would
not be holding back in her final round-robin match on Friday
against Frenchwoman Marion Bartoli, the replacement for Maria
Sharapova who pulled out with an ankle injury.
"I always play 100 percent," said Azarenka who had extra
reason to smile after announcing she had received her Monte
Carlo resident's permit earlier in the day.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)