* Stosur races to 6-1 6-0 win
* Radwanska fails to make semis
* Azarenka misses out on big jackpot
By Martyn Herman
ISTANBUL, Oct 28 U.S. Open winner Samantha
Stosur destroyed China's Li Na 6-1 6-0 on Friday to reach the
semi-finals of the season-ending WTA Championships for the
second consecutive year.
Their last White Group round-robin clash was effectively a
decider to see which of the year's first-time grand slam
champions would progress along with Victoria Azarenka of Belarus
but it proved embarrassingly one-sided and was over in 66
minutes.
Australian Stosur will face Petra Kvitova in the last four
on Saturday after the Czech recovered from 5-1 down in the first
set against Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska to triumph 7-6 6-3 and
claim top spot in the Red Group with a 100 percent record.
Radwanska only needed to win one set to reach the
semi-finals but her capitulation against the world number three
meant Russia's Vera Zvonareva advanced despite winning just one
of her three matches.
Zvonareva, who squeezed through via a better games
percentage than Radwanska and world number one Caroline
Wozniacki after they all recorded one win, will play Azarenka on
Saturday.
Azarenka will need to shrug off a costly 5-7 6-4 6-4 defeat
late on Friday against France's Marion Bartoli who only stepped
in as an alternate when Maria Sharapova pulled out injured
earlier this week.
Although Azarenka was already safely through to the semis
the loss to Bartoli robbed her of a tilt at a $1.75 million
jackpot for anyone going through the tournament unbeaten.
IN THE GROOVE
World number seven Stosur has, by her own admission,
struggled to refocus since beating Serena Williams in the U.S.
Open final at Flushing Meadows last month but she looked back in
the groove against Li.
Her topspin serve proved deadly effective and she also
displayed some meaty groundstrokes to overpower her listless
29-year-old rival in front of another large crowd at the
cavernous Sinan Erdem Arena.
"I'm really pleased with the way I played tonight," said
Stosur who lost to Kim Clijsters in the 2010 semis when the
event was in its last year in Doha.
"It was a very solid match for me," she told reporters. "I
felt really good out there again and hit lots of winners and
moved well.
"It was a really good turnaround from the match two nights
ago (against Azarenka)."
Having ended a nine-match run against Maria Sharapova
without a win earlier in the week, Stosur will be required to do
the same against left-hander Kvitova although they have only met
twice before.
"I haven't been able to get over the winning line yet
against her," Stosur said. "I think she's one of those exciting
players to watch because she can pretty much do anything."
Li's crushing defeat was her sixth in six against Stosur as
the French Open champion's memorable season ended on a flat
note.
"My legs just felt really heavy," said the Chinese who did
not even bother calling her husband and coach Jiang Shan on to
court -- a feature of the WTA Tour these days.
"Today was just not my day."
Wimbledon champion Kvitova produced a series of unforced
errors against the tenacious Radwanska, going 5-1 down before
stirring into life and rallying to 5-5.
The Pole then edged to within a game of the semi-finals but
once the tiebreak began the momentum was with the Czech.
Radwanska faded away in the second set but was not too
downhearted.
"To be honest even at 5-1 I didn't feel close to winning the
set," the Pole explained. "She then started to play
unbelievable."
(Editing by Tony Jimenez/Dave Thompson)