By Martyn Herman

ISTANBUL Oct 29 Czech left-hander Petra Kvitova hit back from a set down to beat Samantha Stosur 5-7 6-3 6-3 in a fluctuating semi-final at the WTA Championships on Saturday and is now one win away from a $1.75 million jackpot and second spot in the rankings.

The 21-year-old Wimbledon champion, a debutant at the season-ending showpiece featuring the top eight women in the world after rising from 34th in the rankings in January, will face in-form Belarussian Victoria Azarenka in Sunday's final.

Azarenka enjoyed a routine 6-2 6-3 victory over Russia's Vera Zvonareva in the other semi-final and would also claim second place in the year's final ranking list should she beat Kvitova in the Sinan Erdem Dome on Sunday.

Whoever wins, both look capable of catching world number one Caroline Wozniacki in the new year.

Kvitova, whose stunning year will not be complete until after the Fed Cup final when she leads the Czechs against Russia next weekend, has been particularly impressive.

The first Czech to qualify for the prestigious tournament since Jana Novotna in 1998, Kvitova's game has proved ideally suited to the bright green and purple indoor surface as she rolled through the round-robin phase undefeated, a feat which has set her up for the maximum available prize pot.

Azarenka, should she claim her biggest title to date, would have to content herself with a mere $1.63m after losing a dead rubber against Marion Bartoli on Friday.

Stosur, who was also beaten in the semi-finals last year, snatched the first set after making a slow start as Kvitova's all-out attacking game began to misfire.

However, there was little the U.S. Open champion could do once the Czech found her range with her eye-catching game.

While Kvitova refused to get carried away in her post-match interview, Stosur was clearly impressed.

"It's amazing how much she's been able to improve," Stosur, who suffered a third consecutive loss against Kvitova, told reporters. "I think I got beaten by a player who played very well today. She'll make a flurry of errors but then she'll flip it over and you'll see a streak of winners."

Kvitova broke Stosur's serve in the first game of the match and was in control until she began spraying errors off the forehand. Stosur hung in and broke back in the eighth game and then pounced when her opponent wobbled at 5-6 down, sealing the set by pummelling away a smash.

The momentum was with Stosur at the start of the second set and she had a break point for a 2-0 lead only for Kvitova to angle away a serve that the Australian sliced into the net -- a point greeted with a joyous yelp by the Czech.

A fired-up Kvitova then broke in the next game courtesy of a stunning backhand pass and from that moment on she regained her rhythm to leave Stosur in her exhaust fumes.

Kvitova broke in the ninth game to level the match and then scorched into a 5-0 lead in the decider before Stosur staged a late fightback that had her opponent looking anxious.

However, Kvitova kept her cool and the contest ended when Stosur netted a high backhand volley.

The second semi-final in front of 11,000 fans failed to deliver the same excitement levels.

In a match played almost exclusively from the baseline Azarenka struck only five clean winners but the most telling statistic was the 47 unforced errors committed by Zvonareva.

One of those came at 2-2 in the second set when Azarenka faced a rare moment of danger at 30-40 but, presented with a second serve, Zvonareva failed to locate the court.

Azarenka finished it off after an hour and 42 minutes and immediately set her sights on snapping a three-match losing streak against Kvitova.

"It's gonna be a really tough battle," the 22-year-old said. "The (No.2) ranking is a good motivation but I'm not really thinking about that too much." (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)