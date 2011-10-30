By Martyn Herman
| ISTANBUL
ISTANBUL Oct 30 Petra Kvitova provided
further proof that she is the rising force in women's tennis
when she beat Victoria Azarenka 7-5 4-6 6-3 to win the WTA
Championships on Sunday.
The 21-year-old Czech, who shot to fame by winning Wimbledon
this year, produced a display of power and skill to finally
overpower the gritty Azarenka and claim the $1.75 million
jackpot after remaining undefeated at the year-ending event
which featured the world's top eight players.
Victory also confirmed Kvitova at a career-high second in
the WTA rankings after ending 2010 in 34th spot and she will
enter the new year with No.1 Caroline Wozniacki in her sights.
Left-handed Kvitova's free-flowing game took her into a 5-0
lead in the opening set inside the Sinan Erdem Dome but she lost
the next five games as the errors began to stack up.
She finally edged the opening set on a fifth set point but
Azarenka, who could also have taken the number two ranking with
victory, refused to be cowed by her opponent's superior
firepower and kept her nose front to win the second set.
Azarenka had three break points at the start of the third
set but could not convert any of them and it was to prove a
pivotal moment as Kvitova regained control to take the title on
her debut at the showpiece tournament.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)