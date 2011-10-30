(changes dateline to Istanbul)
By Martyn Herman
ISTANBUL Oct 30 Petra Kvitova let her racket do
the talking when the fast-rising Czech backed up her shock
Wimbledon crown by winning the WTA Championships at the first
time of asking on Sunday.
The 21-year-old left-hander silenced wailing Belarussian
Victoria Azarenka 7-5 4-6 6-3 in the Sinan Erdem Dome to scoop
the $1.75 million jackpot and ensure she ended a superb year at
No. 2 in the rankings after starting it at 34th.
Few would be surprised if the quietly-spoken country girl
does not topple Caroline Wozniacki from the top of the rankings
before the Australian Open begins in January.
Not that she was about to start making any big statements,
despite claiming her sixth title of the year with another of the
free-swinging displays that are winning her an army of new
admirers fed up with the baseline grinders.
"After this tournament, okay, I can say it," a rather
sheepish Kvitova told reporters when asked is she could be
regarded as the player of the year.
Few would disagree after she beat five of the world's top
eight players in Istanbul.
While the game may have changed drastically since the days
when another Czech-born left-hander, Martina Navratilova, used
to dominate the major silverware, there are many similarities
between the way they play the game.
Like 18-times grand slam singles champion Navratilova used
to, Kvitova prefers to dictate matches, attacking incessantly
and going for winners. She is also comfortable and the net and
when the chips are down, has proved she has the mental toughness
to triumph.
The down-side is that she can occasionally take a few too
many risks, as she did when blowing a 5-0 lead in the opening
set against a player expected to challenge her for grand slam
titles in the coming years.
With the Australian Open on the horizon, Kvitova could find
herself tipped as favourite for the first grand slam of 2011, by
which time she could also have the top ranking.
"I'm not thinking like that. I've had a great tournament and
it's huge," she said when asked about closing a slender
115-point deficit to Wozniacki.
"But I'm number two and the next season will be different
and I will be actually favorite maybe all the time," she added.
"It will be really, really strange for me. It will be something
new again."
While Kvitova remained modest about her achievements this
year, those who have found her game too hot to handle have been
a little more forthcoming.
U.S. Open champion Samantha Stosur, who Kvitova beat in the
semi-finals, spoke in glowing terms about the Czech.
"She's had a very good year, and I think she's one of those
exciting players to watch because she can pretty much do
anything and she's got a very calm temperament out on the
court," Stosur said after losing to Kvitova.
"I'm sure as she gets older she will only make that better
and better. I think she's capable of doing very good things."
