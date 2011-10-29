Tennis-Nadal pulls out of Rotterdam Open to rest
MADRID, Feb 9 Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from next week's Rotterdam Open after being advised by doctors to rest, he said on Thursday.
Oct 29 WTA Championships semi-final results in Istanbul on Saturday (prefix denotes seeding, * new result): * 4-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) beat 6-Vera Zvonareva (Russia) 6-2 6-3 3-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat 7-Samantha Stosur (Australia) 5-7 6-3 6-3 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports)
Feb 9 (Gracenote) - Results from the Ecuador Open Men's Singles matches on Wednesday Round 2 8-Renzo Olivo (Argentina) beat Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) 7-6(3) 2-6 6-3 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Alejandro Falla (Colombia) 6-2 7-5 Roberto Carballes (Spain) beat Giovanni Lapentti (Ecuador) 6-3 6-4 4-Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) beat Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) 7-6(8) 7-6(2) Round 1 Victor Estrella (Dominican Republic) beat Andrej Martin (Slovakia) 3-6 6-2
