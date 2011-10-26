By Martyn Herman
| ISTANBUL
ISTANBUL Oct 26 Maria Sharapova and Caroline
Wozniacki, the former and current world number ones, would
welcome the WTA Championships moving to join the men's
end-of-season showpiece.
The women's Tour, while thriving commercially, has struggled
to match the exposure of a men's game enjoying a golden
generation of players and WTA chief Stacey Allaster spoke this
week of her support for a joint event.
While initial impressions of the WTA Championships' debut in
Istanbul's huge Sinan Erdem Arena, where it will remain until
2013, have been positive, Sharapova believes the tournament
would sit well next to the men's ATP World Tour finals which are
staged in London at the end of November.
"It would definitely be nice to see," Sharapova told
reporters. "I think that would be a lot more fun for the fans to
see the men and women together."
Scheduling would be a major hurdle, however, with the men's
season stretching a month longer than the women's. "I think
right now our schedules are pretty far off," Sharapova said.
"They have another couple of weeks until they play their
Champs, so unless they make some drastic schedule changes I
don't see that happening very soon. But it would be nice all the
same."
World number one Wozniacki, whose lack of a grand slam title
is used as stick to beat the WTA Tour over its quality, said
aligning the men's and women's games could hold advantages for
both.
"I think that would be great," she said. "Just not in
December. The men should definitely cut their season if that was
to happen, but I think that would be a good idea."
Asked if there was a danger the women's year-ender would
suffer by comparison with the men's event, which this year
features Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy
Murray, she said it would not be a problem.
"I think we have some very good players and some very big
names, as well," she said.
"I know they have obviously Rafa and Roger and Novak and
Murray really dictating most of it, but at the same time you can
just see out there today we also have a lot of fans coming and
watching us."
On the eve of the Championships, Allaster said she was in
favour of combined non-Grand Slam events like those at Miami and
Indian Wells. "They are very successful for our sport," Allaster
said. "There's no doubt that fans enjoy seeing men and women
compete on the same stage.
"We've talked about combining the two year-end
championships, but there's no easy solution with our calendar
and the guys' calendar."
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Robert Woodward)