* Dane Wozniacki to end year as world number one
* Russian Sharapova forced out with ankle problem
By Martyn Herman
ISTANBUL, Oct 26 Caroline Wozniacki celebrated
in defeat on Wednesday after injured Russian Maria Sharapova's
withdrawal from the season-ending WTA Championships made sure
the Dane would end the year as world number one.
Wozniacki lost 6-2 4-6 6-3 to Russian Vera Zvonareva but
with Sharapova already packing her bags for home, the loss in
her second round-robin match in the Sinan Erdem Dome did nothing
to weaken her grip on the top ranking she has enjoyed for 36
weeks.
World number two Sharapova, who began the day as the only
player still able to topple the Dane in the rankings, quit after
losing 7-6 6-4 to China's Li Na in the White Group.
Wozniacki, 21, now faces Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova on
Thursday needing victory to have a chance of reaching the
semi-finals of the $4.9 million event.
Wednesday though was all about the rankings and she could
shrug off the defeat to Zvonareva with a smile.
"I like to play long matches," the world number one told
reporters after a presentation by the WTA. "I like to give the
crowd a little bit for their money.
"Five hours of tennis in two days, that's perfect. It's good
conditioning. I need to keep in shape because when I go on
holiday I probably won't do too much," added Wozniacki who beat
close friend Agnieszka Radwanska in three sets on Tuesday.
GRAND SLAMS
Wozniacki, whose father and coach Piotr was urging his
daughter on at the changeovers, said the number one ranking was
just as important as winning grand slams -- a feat that has so
far proved beyond her.
"I think people do realise the true importance of it," she
said. "If you ask any little girl or any little boy, everyone
will know what it means to be number one.
"Maybe not everyone will understand what a grand slam (is)
because you have to be into tennis to know that. If you're
number one it means you've done something remarkable."
Wozniacki has spent all but one week as number one since
last October, briefly losing it to Kim Clijsters in February.
While the Dane could bask in her achievement of finishing
top of the rankings for the second consecutive year, Sharapova
suffered a sad end to a season which propelled her back to the
top of the game after shoulder surgery.
"The ankle didn't recover as well as I had hoped after my
first match," the former world number one told reporters.
"It limits my movement a lot and it's not something I really
want to risk. I tried to push it as much as I could but I think
it was a little too soon."
Sharapova injured her ankle in Tokyo recently and only just
recovered in time to compete in Istanbul. She will be replaced
by first alternate Marion Bartoli of France who will face
Victoria Azarenka on Friday.
