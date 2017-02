ISTANBUL Oct 26 Dane Caroline Wozniacki is certain to end the year as the world number one after Maria Sharapova withdrew from the season-ending WTA Championships with an ankle injury on Wednesday.

Tournament organisers said Russian Sharapova, who lost to China's Li Na in her second round-robin match earlier in the day but could still have toppled Wozniacki from top spot, had a left ankle strain.

Sharapova is to be replaced in the event by France's Marion Bartoli.