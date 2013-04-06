April 6 World number one Serena Williams breezed past sister Venus 6-1 6-2 in their first meeting since 2009 in the semi-finals of the Family Circle Cup in Charleston, South Carolina on Saturday.

Serena, who won her fifth match in a row against Venus, will face either Jelena Jankovic or Stefanie Voegele in Sunday's final as she goes for her third Family Circle title.

She needed only 22 minutes to take the first set against the fifth seed, delivering eight winners to zero unforced errors.

Serena, 31, then took the second set over 32-year-old Venus in 54 minutes to prevail for the 14th time in 24 matches against her sister.

"Venus has had a great week, and honestly, if she hadn't had to play so many matches, it would have been a much tougher match," Serena told reporters.

The semi-final came a day after both had played third-round and quarter-final matches on Friday because of weather.

"She'll never admit it, but I don't think she was 100 per cent," Serena said. "But you will never get that out of her. And quite frankly, three matches for her is much tougher than three matches for me. It's definitely not easy - because I'm struggling, and I can't imagine what she must be feeling."

