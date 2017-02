April 7 World number one Serena Williams bounced back from a set down to defeat former top ranked Jelena Jankovic of Serbia 3-6 6-0 6-2 and win her third Family Circle Cup title on Sunday.

The victory was American Williams' 49th in WTA play. Only nine players have won 50 or more WTA titles.

After dropping the first set in 45 minutes, Williams cruised through the next two, winning 12 of the final 14 games for her second consecutive title at Charleston, South Carolina. She also won in 2008.

Williams has now won 71 of 75 matches since the start of last year's clay court season. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina, editing by Mark Meadows)