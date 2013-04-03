April 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Family Circle Cup Women's Singles matches on Tuesday Round 2 Bethanie Mattek-Sands (U.S.) beat 4-Sloane Stephens (U.S.) 6-2 6-0 12-Varvara Lepchenko (U.S.) beat Mathilde Johansson (France) 6-1 4-6 6-1 Jessica Pegula (U.S.) beat 8-Mona Barthel (Germany) 7-6(4) 6-1 11-Sorana Cirstea (Romania) beat Anabel Medina Garrigues (Spain)WO 1-Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Camila Giorgi (Italy) 6-2 6-3 Stefanie Voegele (Switzerland) beat 7-Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) 6-2 6-4 Round 1 16-Laura Robson (Britain) beat Estrella Cabeza Candela (Spain) 6-2 6-2 9-Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) beat Melanie Oudin (U.S.) 6-4 5-7 6-4 Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (Croatia) beat Romina Oprandi (Switzerland) 4-6 6-1 6-3 Madison Keys (U.S.) beat Alexandra Cadantu (Romania) 7-6(3) 6-4 10-Julia Goerges (Germany) beat Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) 6-2 6-3 Vania King (U.S.) beat 14-Yaroslava Shvedova (Kazakhstan) 4-6 6-1 6-4 Marina Erakovic (New Zealand) beat Daniela Hantuchova (Slovakia) 7-6(2) 6-4 15-Sabine Lisicki (Germany) beat Anna Tatishvili (Georgia) 6-0 6-0