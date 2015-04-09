Tennis-WTA boss keen to let coaches instruct players from stands
March 25 The governing body for women's tennis (WTA) is considering changing the rules to allow coaches to instruct players from the stands, its chief executive Steve Simon said.
April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Family Circle Cup Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday 7-Madison Keys (U.S.) beat Kateryna Bondarenko (Ukraine) 6-2 6-1 Lauren Davis (U.S.) beat 1-Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) 6-3 6-1 15-Mona Barthel (Germany) beat Sloane Stephens (U.S.) 6-3 7-6(2) 4-Sara Errani (Italy) beat Jana Cepelova (Slovakia) 6-3 7-6(5) Lara Arruabarrena Vecino (Spain) beat 9-Samantha Stosur (Australia) 6-3 3-6 6-4 Andreea Mitu (Romania) beat Ajla Tomljanovic (Croatia) 6-2 6-2 Sara Sorribes (Spain) beat Shelby Rogers (U.S.) 7-5 6-1 Madison Brengle (U.S.) beat Donna Vekic (Croatia) 6-1 6-3 13-Irina Begu (Romania) beat Yaroslava Shvedova (Kazakhstan) 6-0 6-7(4) 6-4 2-Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) beat Zhang Shuai (China) 5-7 6-3 6-2 Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) beat 12-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) 4-6 6-3 6-2
March 24 Venus Williams overcame windy weather and an unfamiliar opponent in Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach the third round of the Miami Open on Friday.