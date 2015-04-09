Tennis-WTA boss keen to let coaches instruct players from stands
March 25 The governing body for women's tennis (WTA) is considering changing the rules to allow coaches to instruct players from the stands, its chief executive Steve Simon said.
April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Family Circle Cup Women's Singles Round 3 matches on Thursday Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) beat 6-Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) walkover 7-Madison Keys (U.S.) beat Andreea Mitu (Romania) 6-2 6-0 4-Sara Errani (Italy) beat Sara Sorribes (Spain) 6-2 5-7 6-2 3-Andrea Petkovic (Germany) beat Madison Brengle (U.S.) 6-4 6-4 Lauren Davis (U.S.) beat 15-Mona Barthel (Germany) 6-4 3-0 (Barthel retired) Lucie Hradecka (Czech Republic) beat 8-Caroline Garcia (France) 5-7 7-5 6-4 13-Irina Begu (Romania) beat 2-Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) walkover 5-Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat Lara Arruabarrena Vecino (Spain) 6-3 6-0
March 25 The governing body for women's tennis (WTA) is considering changing the rules to allow coaches to instruct players from the stands, its chief executive Steve Simon said.
March 24 Venus Williams overcame windy weather and an unfamiliar opponent in Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach the third round of the Miami Open on Friday.