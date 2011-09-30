By Peter Simpson
| BEIJING, Sept 30
BEIJING, Sept 30 Serena Williams and Maria
Sharapova have withdrawn from the China Open that starts on
Saturday.
World number two Sharapova, 24, twisted her ankle against
Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the Pan-Pacific Open
quarter-finals on Thursday and was forced to quit the Tokyo
tournament.
"The good news is the MRI scan showed no big damage to my
ankle. I will do my best to recover in time for Istanbul [the
WTA season-ending championship]," the Russian said on her
website.
Former world number one Williams has pulled out of the
Beijing event for the second year in a row, according to the
China Open website.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez. To comment on this story:
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)