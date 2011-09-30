* Sharapova has ankle injury
* Williams fails to show up
BEIJING, Sept 30 Serena Williams and Maria
Sharapova have withdrawn from the China Open women's event that
starts on Saturday.
The men's competition in Beijing also suffered a major
setback earlier this week when world number one Novak Djokovic
pulled out with a back injury.
World number two Sharapova twisted her ankle against
Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the Pan-Pacific Open
quarter-finals on Thursday and was forced to quit the Tokyo
tournament.
"The good news is the MRI scan showed no big damage to my
ankle. I will do my best to recover in time for Istanbul [the
WTA season-ending championship]," the Russian said on her
website (www.mariasharapova.com).
Former world number one Williams has pulled out of the
Beijing event for the second year in a row.
The tournament website (www.chinaopen.com) said the American
was due to arrive in the city on Friday but failed to show up.
Her absence means neither of the crowd-pulling Williams
sisters will be in attendance after Venus said last month that
she had been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that causes
fatigue.
There will now be added pressure on world number five Li Na
to do well at the China Open which takes place during national
holidays in the country.
The Chinese won this year's French Open, becoming the first
player from an Asian nation to claim a grand slam singles title,
but her form has since nosedived and she was knocked out in the
first round of the U.S. Open.
World number one and defending champion Caroline Wozniacki,
third-ranked Victoria Azarenka and number four Vera Zvonareva
are among the players vying for the $775,500 first prize.
Former men's world number one Pete Sampras and Russian past
master Marat Safin play an exhibition match later on Friday to
open the newly-built Centre Court at Beijing's National Tennis
Centre which hosted the 2008 Olympics.
