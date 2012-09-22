Sept 22 Britain's wait for its first WTA singles winner since 1988 was prolonged after teenager Laura Robson lost to Su-Wei Hsieh of Taiwan in Guangzhou on Saturday.

Robson, who won a silver medal in mixed doubles with Andy Murray at the London Olympics last month, went down 6-3 5-7 6-4 in a hard-fought match.

The London-based 18-year old was Britain's first woman to play a WTA singles final since Jo Durie reached a main tour final in 1990 at Newport, United States.

Sara Gomer was the last British woman to win a WTA singles title in 1988. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Mark Meadows)