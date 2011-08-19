* Li beaten by Stosur again
* Sharapova through to quarters
(adds quotes, details)
By Simon Evans
MASON, Ohio, Aug 18 The Cincinnati Open claimed
two more high-profile victims on Thursday with grand slam
champions Li Na and Petra Kvitova crashing out, while Russian
pair Maria Sharapova and Vera Zvonareva crunched their opponents
en route to the quarter-finals.
A day after world number one Caroline Wozniacki, star
attraction Serena Williams and third seed Victoria Azarenka
exited the tournament in defeat or through injury, French Open
winner Li tumbled with a 6-4 3-6 6-4 loss to Samantha Stosur.
Li, China's first grand slam singles winner, was also beaten
last week in Toronto by the Australian, who will meet Sharapova
in the last eight.
Stosur is hitting a good run of form in the run-up to the
U.S. Open, where she reached the quarter-finals last year.
"It would be the biggest title I've ever won," the 10th seed
told reporters. "It would be fantastic but there is still a fair
way to go before that can happen.
"I guess making the final last week gives me good confidence
going into this week," added the 10th seed, who was runner-up in
Toronto.
Wimbledon champion Kvitova fell to emerging German talent
Andrea Petkovic, ranked 11th in the world, who enjoyed a 6-3 6-3
win in front of a smattering of fans on an outside court.
At the same time, on center court, Sharapova was making
quick work of compatriot Svetlana Kuznetsova in a 6-2 6-3
victory.
"I felt really good considering I was playing a pretty tough
opponent," said Sharapova. "We've had really tough matches in
the past, usually three setters. So it was quite nice to get
that win in two.
"She's someone who has a tremendous amount of experience and
is a really solid player, always dangerous."
World number two Zvonareva crunched Croatian qualifier Petra
Martic 6-2 6-2 and will face Slovak Daniela Hantuchova, who beat
France's eighth-seeded Marion Bartoli 6-3 5-7 6-3..
Another Russian, Nadia Petrova, enjoyed a 6-3 6-3 victory
over American teenager Christine McHale, who upset top seed
Wozniacki in the second round.
Serbia's Jelena Jankovic twice failed to serve for the match
but finally prevailed over Italy's Francesca Schiavone 6-3 5-7
6-4.
Jankovic looked in charge in the second set but allowed the
Italian back into the encounter and yet the Serb recovered to go
5-1 up in the third, only for her focus to slip again.
"That took a lot out of me mentally and physically," said
the Serb.
Jankovic will face China's Peng Shuai, who beat Israeli
Shahar Peer in straight sets.
(Editing by Frank Pingue, Steve Keating; To query or comment on
this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more tennis stories
for more sports stories