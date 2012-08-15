(Updates with Serena Williams, Stosur wins)
By Simon Evans
MASON, Ohio Aug 14 Venus Williams showed almost
a year after her health scare that she has the stamina needed as
she battled for two hours 23 minutes to beat Russia's Maria
Kirilenko 6-3 6-7 6-2 at the Cincinnati Open on Tuesday.
Sister Serena, fresh from her Olympic gold medal success in
London, ground out a 6-3 6-4 win over determined Greek Eleni
Daniilidou.
Venus served for the match twice in the second set, when up
5-4 and 6-5, but Kirilenko, the 12th seed, fought well to push
the first-round contest into a third set.
The American was on top throughout the decider, though,
showing no signs of the physical ailments which cut short her
campaign in the U.S. Open last year.
The seven-times grand slam singles champion pulled out of
last year's U.S. Open citing an auto-immune disease, Sjogren's
Syndrome, which causes fatigue and joint pain.
"I'm doing a lot better than this time last year," Williams
told reporters. "So much better. So much better than a couple
months of ago as well. I also am learning to deal with
everything a lot better.
"If I wake up and I don't feel great, then I would panic and
lose my match 2-1. I had a few 2-1's this year, too, but I had
to take those losses in order learn and get better.
"Now I realise that I just kind of hang in there if I'm not
having the best day and still try to get the win."
Williams had to skip the Australian Open in January and her
comeback did not begin in earnest until she reached the
quarter-finals at Miami in March.
Not that Williams is out of the woods yet. She continues to
work with her medical team to reduce the impact of the disease.
"I'm trying different things all the time," she said.
"Nothing can prevent bad days, but the bad days aren't as bad as
they used to be.
"It's a work in progress. My main goal is to be 100 percent,
but it's not like it goes away. It's still in my body trying to
fight against me, but I'm fighting it as well."
Slovakia's Daniela Hantuchova fought back in the second set,
surviving match point, to beat China's Zheng Jie 2-6 7-6 6-3 and
will next face Italian Sara Errani.
Australian world number six Samantha Stosur survived a scare
against Spain's Anabel Medina Garrigues before winning 6-3 6-7
6-4.
Stosur had to come back from 0-4 down in the third and did
so by winning six straight games.
"I kind of let myself down with some hitting errors too
early and got in that big hole," she said. "I thought, I can
still regroup and close that gap just a little bit. If you can
do that, then you never know what can happen. I got on a roll
and managed to squeeze it out."
(Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes / Ian Ransom)