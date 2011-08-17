* Williams gets 12th successive win
* American looks tired in second set
(Updates after Sharapova, Kvitova wins)
By Simon Evans
MASON, Ohio, Aug 16 Former world number one
Serena Williams continued her return to form with a convincing
6-3 7-6 victory over Czech Lucie Hradecka in the first round of
the Cincinnati Open Tuesday but showed signs of fatigue in her
second set.
Williams, who clinched the Toronto Cup on Sunday, is looking
for her third tournament win since coming back from an 11-month
injury lay-off in June.
The American will next face the woman she beat in Sunday's
final -- Australian Samantha Stosur -- in the second round.
Tenth-seeded Stosur brushed aside Eleni Daniilidou of Greece
6-3 6-1 in her opening match.
Williams looked in good form in the first set as she pounded
her serve against the 49th-ranked Hradecka, who came into this
week on a six-match losing streak.
However the American, who was 5-1 up in the second,
struggled to finish off her opponent and showed some signs of
tiredness before sealing victory in the tie-break.
"I was definitely up, I didn't close it out and she started
playing differently and better and running a lot," Williams said
after recording her 12th consecutive win. I was just struggling
at that point.
"I haven't played in almost a year, and even the year before
I didn't play that much. But I would rather have that than fresh
legs from not winning."
With the U.S. Open just a fortnight away, Williams said she
was wary of pushing herself too hard before the last grand slam
event of the season.
"I'm going to have to figure that out," she added. I
definitely don't want to overdo it. My main goal right now is
obviously to do well.
"Nothing against Cincinnati or Toronto or the Stanfords that
I played, but this is all preparation. Everyone is preparing for
the U.S. Open, so I have to be smart and make sure it's not too
much," Williams said.
World number seven Maria Sharapova had little trouble
defeating Australian Anastasia Rodionova 6-1 6-3 in her second
round match.
"I had a few ups and downs in the second set but I finished
it well. I thought I played aggressively and felt better than I
did last week."
World number five Li Na of China won her second round match
against Czech Lucie Safarova 6-3 6-4 while eighth seed Marion
Bartoli of France beat Ukrainian Alona Bondarenko 6-1 6-2.
Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova defeated South African
Chanelle Scheepers 7-6 6-3 although it was hardly a classic
performance from the Czech who said she had "felt confused" with
her game.
In the first round, Italian Flavia Pennetta enjoyed a
surprise 2-6 6-3 6-3 win over Russia's 12th-seeded Anastasia
Pavlyuchenkova.
(Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes/Greg Stutchbury; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more TENNIS stories
for more sports stories