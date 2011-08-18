* Wozniacki suffers upset to McHale
* Williams and Azarenka pull out
* Ivanovic out, Jankovic advances
By Simon Evans
MASON, Ohio, Aug 17 A big puff of pizzazz seeped
out of the Cincinnati Open on Thursday as its top seed Caroline
Wozniacki slipped out and star attraction Serena Williams quit
the tournament, along with third seed Victoria Azarenka.
Fans and organisers were left deflated with 13-times grand
slam winner Williams and third seed Azarenka both having been
scheduled to play on centre court as part of a busy schedule
alongside the ATP men's event.
Williams pulled out citing a right toe injury -- but also
noting her need to get some rest before the U.S. Open.
"I don't think this is a good time for me to take a big
chance. I just don't think that would be smart," said American
Williams.
Azarenka then withdrew due to a right hand injury which she
didn't want to risk just two weeks from the final grand slam
event of the year in New York.
"It's impossible to play for me. I was waiting until the
last moment to be 100 percent sure that I cannot compete," said
the Belarussian.
"It's important also prior to the U.S. Open. It just doesn't
make any sense to make it worse," she said.
Those fans of the women's game who did manage to see one of
the favourites witnessed an upset with Wozniacki looking well
below her best against 19-year-old American Christine McHale.
With golf sensation and friend Rory McIlroy in attendance,
the Danish top seed never looked close to her best as she fell
6-4 7-5 to the 76th ranked McHale.
The defeat was the first time Wozniacki lost to an opponent
outside the top 75 since 2009 and extends a worrying spell of
form for the Dane.
Wozniacki, who suffered early round exits in her last two
tournaments, handed victory to McHale with an awfully-timed
stroke which looped way over the baseline.
The 21-year-old heads to the U.S. Open later this month in
search of her first grand slam title.
Serbian Ana Ivanovic's disappointing season continued with a
6-3 7-6 loss to Russia's Nadia Petrova, but another Serbian
former number one, Jelena Jankovic enjoyed a 4-6 6-3 6-1 win
over China's Zheng Jie.
Germany's Andrea Petkovic advanced with a 6-2 6-4 win
against Sweden's Sofia Arvidsson.
