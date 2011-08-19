* Sharapova projected to move into world top five
* Zvonareva beats Hantuchova in straight sets
* Petkovic upsets Petrova
(Adds Petkovic quarter-finals win in last paragraph)
By Simon Evans
MASON, Ohio, Aug 19 Maria Sharapova marched
into the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Open after crushing
Australian Samantha Stosur 6-3 6-2 Friday to set up a last
four meeting with fellow Russian Vera Zvonareva.
Sharapova dominated from the start of the 72-minute match
against world number 10 Stosur, who lost in last week's Toronto
Cup final to Serena Williams.
The Russian, who advanced to her sixth semi-final in 12
tournaments this year, is now projected to return to the top
five when the new rankings are released Monday.
"I played a really great match and did many good things
today which caused her trouble," Sharapova told reporters.
"I was aggressive; I didn't give her much time to do things
that she likes to do when she plays well. I felt like I
controlled most of the points."
Sharapova now comes up against a familiar foe in compatriot
Zvonareva after the world number two claimed a 6-3 7-6 victory
over Slovak Daniela Hantuchova.
In another quarter-final, Germany's Andrea Petkovic
defeated Russian Nadia Petrova 7-5 6-1 and will meet either
China's Peng Shuai or Serbia's Jelena Jankovic.
(Editing by Larry Fine; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)