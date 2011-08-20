* Sharapova projected to move into world top five

MASON, Ohio, Aug 19 Maria Sharapova marched into the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Open after crushing Australian Samantha Stosur 6-3 6-2 on Friday to set up a last four meeting with fellow Russian Vera Zvonareva.

Germany's Andrea Petkovic will face Serbian Jelena Jankovic in the other semi-final -- China's Peng Shuai withdrew from her clash with Jankovic due to injury.

Sharapova dominated from the start of the 72-minute match against world number 10 Stosur, who lost in last week's Toronto Cup final to Serena Williams.

The Russian, who advanced to her sixth semi-final in 12 tournaments this year, is now projected to return to the top five when the new rankings are released Monday.

"I played a really great match and did many good things today which caused her trouble," Sharapova told reporters.

"I was aggressive; I didn't give her much time to do things that she likes to do when she plays well. I felt like I controlled most of the points."

Sharapova now comes up against a familiar foe in compatriot Zvonareva after the world number two claimed a 6-3 7-6 victory over Slovak Daniela Hantuchova.

A buoyant looking Petkovic defeated Russian Nadia Petrova 7-5 6-1 and now comes up against Jankovic, who after a marathon three set game against Francesca Schiavone on Thursday, was given a walkover when Peng withdrew with a left hip injury.

"It gives me a little more time just so that I can recover and on Saturday hopefully wake up feeling fresher and ready to play," said Jankovic.

"It is going to be a tough match. Andrea is playing very well in this moment. I just want to continue to play my tennis. I feel good as well. It's going to be hopefully a good match."

