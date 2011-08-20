* Sharapova projected to move into world top five
* Zvonareva beats Hantuchova in straight sets
* Petkovic upsets Petrova, Peng pulls out
(Updates with Peng withdrawal, Petkovic quotes)
By Simon Evans
MASON, Ohio, Aug 19 Maria Sharapova marched into
the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Open after crushing Australian
Samantha Stosur 6-3 6-2 on Friday to set up a last four meeting
with fellow Russian Vera Zvonareva.
Germany's Andrea Petkovic will face Serbian Jelena Jankovic
in the other semi-final -- China's Peng Shuai withdrew from her
clash with Jankovic due to injury.
Sharapova dominated from the start of the 72-minute match
against world number 10 Stosur, who lost in last week's Toronto
Cup final to Serena Williams.
The Russian, who advanced to her sixth semi-final in 12
tournaments this year, is now projected to return to the top
five when the new rankings are released Monday.
"I played a really great match and did many good things
today which caused her trouble," Sharapova told reporters.
"I was aggressive; I didn't give her much time to do things
that she likes to do when she plays well. I felt like I
controlled most of the points."
Sharapova now comes up against a familiar foe in compatriot
Zvonareva after the world number two claimed a 6-3 7-6 victory
over Slovak Daniela Hantuchova.
A buoyant looking Petkovic defeated Russian Nadia Petrova
7-5 6-1 and now comes up against Jankovic, who after a marathon
three set game against Francesca Schiavone on Thursday, was
given a walkover when Peng withdrew with a left hip injury.
"It gives me a little more time just so that I can recover
and on Saturday hopefully wake up feeling fresher and ready to
play," said Jankovic.
"It is going to be a tough match. Andrea is playing very
well in this moment. I just want to continue to play my tennis.
I feel good as well. It's going to be hopefully a good match."
(Editing by Larry Fine/Greg Stutchbury; To query or comment
on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more tennis stories
for more sports stories