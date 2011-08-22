* Sharapova wins 24th career title
* 16 breaks of serve in unpredictable match
By Simon Evans
MASON, Ohio, Aug 21 Russia's Maria Sharapova
beat Serbia's Jelena Jankovic 4-6 7-6 6-3 to win the Cincinnati
Open on Sunday and install herself as one of the favourites for
the U.S. Open.
There were 16 breaks of serve in a topsy-turvy final but
Sharapova emerged strongest in the end to claim her second title
of the season and the 24th of her career in the lead up to the
final grand slam event of the season, starting in New York on
Aug. 29.
"It was a really tough one out there. It was so physical
and in the end, it could have gone either way," said Sharapova.
"We kept breaking each other in the beginning. It felt like
one of us played a few good points and than the other one and
the levels were up and down throughout the match.
"So, I'm just fortunate that at the end of the day I'm the
winner."
Sharapova started the match brightly, serving well and
looking swift on her feet as she took a 4-1 lead but then
Jankovic fought back and her Russian opponent crumbled in
alarming fashion.
Jankovic won the next five games to take the set as
Sharapova's serve fell to pieces with five double-faults
contributing to her problems.
The second set was riddled with unforced errors from both
players, 27 from Sharapova and 21 from Jankovic but the Russian
won the tie-break 7-3 to force the match into a third set.
The first six games of the third set were all broken before
Sharapova held serve to go 4-3 up and she showed her old killer
instinct to finish off the encounter.
Sharapova's other win this season came in Rome.
The former world number one did make the final at Wimbledon
but lost to Czech Petra Kvitova. Sharapova was projected to rise
to fourth in the world rankings on the back of her latest win.
But what matters most to her now is a shot at her first
grand slam title since the Australian Open in 2008 and she said
she had gained confidence for that test.
"It's great to have a win under your belt going into a
major, absolutely," she said.
"I played some good matches here and it's great to have this
win. I came here wanting to play matches and wanting to raise my
level, and I think I did that."
