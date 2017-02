MASON, Ohio Aug 19 China's Peng Shuai pulled out of the Cincinnati Open on Friday shortly before she was due to face Serbia's Jelena Jankovic in their quarter-final match.

A statement from tournament organisers said Peng withdrew because of a left hip injury, giving Jankovic a walkover into Saturday's semi-final against German Andrea Petkovic.

The other semi-final is an all-Russian affair between Maria Sharapova and Vera Zvonareva.