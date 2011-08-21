Tennis-Resurgent Nadal returns to Queen's Club
LONDON, Feb 6 A resurgent Rafael Nadal will warm up for Wimbledon by returning to The Queen's Club for the Aegon Championships in June.
Aug 21 Cincinnati Open women's singles final result on Sunday (prefix denotes seeding)
4-Maria Sharapova (Russia) beat 13-Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) 4-6 7-6(3) 6-3
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Montpellier International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Dustin Brown (Germany) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 7-6(4) 6-3 Jeremy Chardy (France) beat 7-Marcel Granollers (Spain) 6-0 3-6 6-3
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Ecuador Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat Daniel Gimeno-Traver (Spain) 4-1 (Gimeno retired) Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) beat Benjamin Becker (Germany) 6-4 6-4 Gerald Melzer (Austria) beat 6-Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 6-7(4) 6-3 7-6(4)