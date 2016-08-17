Tennis-Nadal left out of Spain Davis Cup squad
MADRID, Jan 30 Rafael Nadal has been left out of Spain's Davis Cup squad for their World Group first-round match against Croatia this weekend due to fatigue.
Aug 17 (Gracenote) - Results from the Cincinnati Open Women's Singles matches on Wednesday Round 2 Daria Gavrilova (Australia) beat 17-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-2 6-2 Misaki Doi (Japan) beat Christina McHale (U.S.) 2-6 6-3 6-4 Timea Babos (Hungary) beat 13-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) 7-5 6-2 6-Roberta Vinci (Italy) beat Tsvetana Pironkova (Bulgaria) 7-5 6-3 3-Simona Halep (Romania) beat Annika Beck (Germany) 6-3 6-1 9-Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) beat Alize Cornet (France) 6-2 1-0 (Cornet retired) Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) beat 14-Samantha Stosur (Australia) 7-6(11) 6-3 10-Johanna Konta (Britain) beat Donna Vekic (Croatia) 6-2 6-3 Round 1 Johanna Larsson (Sweden) beat Irina Begu (Romania) 6-3 4-6 6-3 Andrea Petkovic (Germany) beat Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) 6-4 6-7(4) 6-2 Kristina Mladenovic (France) beat Kateryna Bondarenko (Ukraine) 7-6(1) 6-3 Kurumi Nara (Japan) beat Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland) 6-4 4-6 7-5
MELBOURNE, Jan 30 In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Andy Murray(Britain) 11540 2 (2) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 9825 3 (4) Stanislas Wawrinka(Switzerland) 5695 4 (3) Milos Raonic(Canada) 4930 5 (5) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 4830 6 (9) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 4385 7 (7) Marin Cilic(Croatia) 35