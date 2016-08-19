Tennis-Nadal left out of Spain Davis Cup squad
MADRID, Jan 30 Rafael Nadal has been left out of Spain's Davis Cup squad for their World Group first-round match against Croatia this weekend due to fatigue.
Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Results from the Cincinnati Open Women's Singles Round 3 matches on Thursday 5-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) beat 10-Johanna Konta (Britain) 6-7(1) 6-4 6-0 4-Garbine Muguruza Blanco (Spain) beat 16-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) 7-5 6-1 7-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) beat 12-Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) 6-2 3-6 6-2 2-Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) 7-6(5) 6-4 9-Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) beat 6-Roberta Vinci (Italy) 6-1 7-5 3-Simona Halep (Romania) beat Daria Gavrilova (Australia) 6-1 6-2 15-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) beat Misaki Doi (Japan) 7-5 6-3 Timea Babos (Hungary) beat 8-Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) 4-6 6-3 6-1
MELBOURNE, Jan 30 In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Andy Murray(Britain) 11540 2 (2) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 9825 3 (4) Stanislas Wawrinka(Switzerland) 5695 4 (3) Milos Raonic(Canada) 4930 5 (5) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 4830 6 (9) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 4385 7 (7) Marin Cilic(Croatia) 35