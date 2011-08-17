* Williams withdraws after aggravating toe injury
* Former world number one wary ahead of U.S. Open
By Simon Evans
MASON, Ohio, Aug 17 Serena Williams pulled out
of the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday with a right toe injury
that gives the former world number one a chance to rest ahead
of the U.S. Open.
Williams, who returned to competition in June after missing
11 months with injuries and health problems, said her latest
setback is related to a prior toe issue but is not as serious.
"It is not nearly as extreme. It's just a bit of an
aggravation because I think I've been pounding it a lot and
playing a lot," said Williams, who admitted to feeling some
discomfort during her win here on Tuesday.
"But I don't think this is a good time for me to take a big
chance. I just don't think that would be smart."
The 13-times grand slam champion, who triumphed in her last
two tournaments, was due to face Australian 10th seed Samantha
Stosur in the second round, in a rematch of the Toronto Cup
final she won Sunday.
After her straight sets victory over Czech Lucie Hradecka
Tuesday, Williams said she was wary of becoming tired before
the U.S. Open later this month.
The American said the decision to withdraw could benefit
her with more time to rest before the year's final grand slam
in New York.
"I'm definitely disappointed, but at the same time, I have
a lot to look forward to," she said. "If anything, this might
be a blessing in disguise. I might get some more rest and
prepare for the rest of the year."
Despite the injury, Williams said she may now attend her
celebrity friend Kim Kardashian's wedding this weekend to New
Jersey Nets basketball player Kris Humphries.
"Now that I have time I probably will," said Williams. "I
hadn't thought about it."
