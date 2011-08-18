MASON, Ohio Aug 18 Australian Samantha Stosur has bucked the trend of on-court coaching and the world number 10 believes she benefits from managing matches on her own.

Since 2009, women have been allowed to consult coaches in non-grand slam tournaments and many, particularly the younger players, have swiftly taken to seeking advice during matches.

But Stosur, who beat China's Li Na on Thursday to move into the quarter-finals of the Cincinnati Open, has shunned the opportunity and believes that helps her find consistency.

"In grand slams we can't do it, and they're obviously the biggest tournaments we have to play the whole year. If you've got to be able to work it out yourself then, why not do it every other week? " Stosur told reporters.

"I don't think that during a match the coach is going to have that much input to be able to tell you (something) and the match is going to turn around ... most of us are pretty smart out there and can kind of work out what's going on."

Stosur even said consulting with a coach during a match could be a distraction and added that she does not want to feel so dependent on her coach.

Whatever the merits of her stance on in-match coaching, Stosur's approach seems to be working. She reached the final in Toronto last week before losing to Serena Williams and is now headed for her sixth quarter-final of 2011.

"Any time you can win matches, and consecutive matches like this in back-to-back weeks, it's always a boost in confidence," said Stosur, who beat French Open champion Li last week to book a spot in the last eight.

"It's a great lead up to the U.S. Open, and I'm really pleased with the way I've been able to continue on from last week and still have a good one here."

Last year, the 27-year-old reached the quarter-finals at the U.S. Open and she is hoping that with women's tennis more wide open than usual, she can make real progress at Flushing Meadows.

"Last year was my best U.S. Open I had ever had. Having been playing the way that I'm playing now, I would like to think that I can at least make it to the second week," Stosur said.

"To do that, you've got to keep playing well and keep doing all the right things. Grand slams are funny tournaments. You can't take anything for granted. Everyone is out there to do the same thing." (Editing by Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)