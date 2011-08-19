* Clijsters unable to defend U.S. title
* Rules herself out of Tokyo and Beijing
(Adds detail and Sharapova reaction)
By Simon Evans
MASON, Ohio, Aug 19 Reigning champion Kim
Clijsters pulled out of the U.S. Open due to a stomach muscle
injury, effectively calling an early end to her season, the
Belgian world number three said on Friday.
Clijsters, who also skipped Wimbledon this year with a foot
injury, withdrew from her first match back during last week's
Toronto Cup with a partial tear of her left stomach muscle.
"Two weeks of rehab was not enough to heal this injury.
Obviously I'm very disappointed. I trained very hard this
summer and felt in a good shape to play the U.S. Open," said
the 28-year-old, three-times a U.S. Open winner.
The Belgian had said last week she aims to play in the
London Olympics next year but her latest setback throws some
question marks over her future plans.
The four-times grand slam winner also said she would have
to skip tournaments in Japan and China scheduled for September
and October.
"Now there is nothing else I can do than to rest and have
treatment every day. If a gradual approach is not taken, I will
relapse in the same injury, and therefore I have also no other
possibility than to withdrawal from the tournaments in Tokyo
and Beijing," she said.
Clijsters has played only five matches over the past five
months, during which she has nursed shoulder, wrist, ankle and
foot injuries before suffering her latest setback.
She retired in May 2007 before marrying basketball player
Brian Lynch and giving birth to a daughter but returned to the
WTA tour in 2009, winning that year's U.S. Open just weeks into
her comeback.
Russia's Maria Sharapova, who has suffered her fair share
of injuries during her career, sympathised with Clijsters.
"It's probably one of the most frustrating feelings for an
athlete just sitting there knowing that even before the
tournament your name is not going to be in the draw," Sharapova
told reporters after advancing to Cincinnati Open semi-finals
with a straight sets win over Australian Samantha Stosur.
"It's tough, but I think, Kim, like many of us knows what
it's like to deal with tough moments like this."
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar and Frank Pingue; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)