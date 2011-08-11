TORONTO Aug 11 Kim Clijsters has pulled out of next week's Cincinnati Open because of an injury that forced her to withdraw from this week's Toronto Cup, the world number two said on Thursday.

Clijsters, who won in Cincinnati last year before going on to capture her third U.S. Open title, withdrew from her match in Toronto on Tuesday with a partial tear of her left stomach muscle while leading Chinese qualifier Zheng Jie 6-3 1-2.

"I will not be ready because of the left abdominal injury that happened during my (match) in Toronto," the four-times grand slam winner said in a statement.

After suffering the injury, the 28-year-old Belgian, who was playing in her first match since June, said it was too soon to rule her out for the Aug. 29-Sept. 11 U.S. Open. (Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Greg Stutchbury; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

