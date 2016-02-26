Tennis-Kvitova enters French Open draw
April 17 Two-times Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has entered the draw for next month's French Open four months after suffering a serious hand injury, she said on Monday.
Feb 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Qatar Open Women's Singles Semifinal matches on Friday Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) beat Andrea Petkovic (Germany) 7-5 1-0 (Petkovic retired) 8-Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) beat 3-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 6-2 6-0
April 17 (Gracenote) - Results from the Monte Carlo Masters Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday 9-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Andrey Kuznetsov (Russia) 4-6 6-3 6-4 15-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Renzo Olivo (Argentina) 6-2 6-3 13-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat Fabio Fognini (Italy) 7-6(0) 6-7(4) 6-3 Adrian Mannarino (France) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 1-6 6-3 6-4 Kyle Edmund (Britain) beat Daniel Evans (Britain) 7-5 6-1 Nicolas Al