Tennis-Brazil Open men's singles round 2 results
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday 4-Joao Sousa (Portugal) beat Renzo Olivo (Argentina) 6-2 6-4
Feb 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Qatar Open Women's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 2-Serena Williams (U.S.) beat 3-Maria Sharapova (Russia) 6-3 6-2 1-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) beat 4-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 6-3 6-3
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday 4-Joao Sousa (Portugal) beat Renzo Olivo (Argentina) 6-2 6-4
ACAPULCO, March 1 (The Sports Xchange) - Playing for the first time since his early ouster at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic posted a straight-sets victory Tuesday in the first round of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel tournament in Acapulco, Mexico.
March 1 Defending champion Elina Svitolina withdrew from the Malaysian Open with a leg injury ahead of her second round match against Nao Hibino on Wednesday.