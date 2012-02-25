DUBAI Feb 25 Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska
is targeting Olympic gold in London this year after winning an
eighth WTA singles title in Dubai on Saturday.
The Olympics tournament will be held on Wimbledon's
grasscourts and the 22-year-old believes they will suit her game
far more than in Beijing four years ago when she lost in the
second round.
"The Olympics are always a very important event for
everyone," Radwanska told reporters after clinching the Dubai
Tennis Championships with a 7-5 6-4 victory over Germany's Julia
Goerges.
"It's going to be a tough season, because we're going to
change the surface a couple of times in a very short time.
"I'm ready for it. The Olympics are on grass, so it's going
to be a little bit different. I like grass, so I just hope I can
play better than in the last Olympics."
The five-times Grand Slam quarter-finalist has started 2012
in sparkling form and will move up to fifth in the world
rankings when the new standings are released on Monday.
She reached the last eight at January's Australian Open and
was a semi-finalist in her two other tournaments this year, but
lost all three of those matches to top-ranked Victoria Azarenka.
"I'm five, but it's still far from being number one," said
Radwanska. "It looks pretty actually close, but it's still far.
I'm just trying to go on court and enjoy my tennis and win the
matches.
"In women's tennis everything can change pretty fast, like
we see every week the rankings are a little bit different.
"Everything can happen, so I'm just going to try playing my
best tennis every match, every tournament, and we will see."
(Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Martyn Herman)