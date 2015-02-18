Tennis-Vesnina stunned by world number 594 at Miami Open
March 24 Elena Vesnina, fresh off her victory at Indian Wells, crashed out of the Miami Open on Friday after a stunning 3-6 6-4 7-5 loss to world number 594 Ajla Tomljanovic.
Feb 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Dubai Championships Women's Singles Round 3 matches on Wednesday 3-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) beat 15-Alize Cornet (France) 6-4 6-0 1-Simona Halep (Romania) beat Tsvetana Pironkova (Bulgaria) 6-4 6-3 13-Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) beat 2-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 6-3 4-6 6-3 17-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) beat 4-Ana Ivanovic (Serbia) 6-2 4-6 6-4 10-Flavia Pennetta (Italy) beat 7-Angelique Kerber (Germany) 6-2 3-6 6-1 11-Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) beat 8-Venus Williams (U.S.) 6-4 6-2 6-Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) beat Zarina Diyas (Kazakhstan) 6-3 6-4 Garbine Muguruza Blanco (Spain) beat 5-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 6-4 6-2
March 23 Russian Elena Vesnina and Spaniard Garbine Muguruza were in big trouble in their second round matches when the weather came to their rescue at the Miami Open in Florida on Thursday.