Tennis-Rain-hit Brasil Open final to be completed on Monday
SAO PAULO, March 5 The final of the Brasil Open was interrupted by rain on Sunday and will recommence on Monday with Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas leading Pablo Cuevas 7-6(3) 3-3.
Feb 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Dubai Championships Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) beat Laura Robson (Britain) 6-4 2-6 7-6(6) Ana Ivanovic (Serbia) beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) 6-3 7-6(5) Marion Bartoli (France) beat Klara Zakopalova (Czech Republic) 3-6 6-4 6-1 Hsieh Su-Wei (Taiwan) beat Varvara Lepchenko (U.S.) 6-1 6-3 Sorana Cirstea (Romania) beat Sloane Stephens (U.S.) 5-7 6-3 6-2
March 5 Australian qualifier Ashleigh Barty breezed past Japan's Nao Hibino 6-3 6-2 in a rain-hit Malaysian Open final to win her first WTA singles title in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday and break into the world's top 100 for the first time.
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Final on Sunday Ashleigh Barty (Australia) beat Nao Hibino (Japan) 6-3 6-2