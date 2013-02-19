Tennis-Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Feb 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Dubai Championships Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday 7-Samantha Stosur (Australia) beat Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) 6-3 6-1 Roberta Vinci (Italy) beat Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 6-3 6-2 8-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) beat Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) 6-2 6-2 Zheng Jie (China) beat Urszula Radwanska (Poland) 6-2 2-6 7-5 6-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Daniela Hantuchova (Slovakia) 6-2 6-1 Nadia Petrova (Russia) beat Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) 5-7 6-3 6-2 5-Sara Errani (Italy) beat Julia Goerges (Germany) 6-3 4-6 6-4
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5