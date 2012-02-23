Tennis-Memphis International men's singles semifinal results
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 7-6(5) 6-1
Feb 23 Results from the Dubai Championship women's singles quarter-finals on Thursday (prefix denotes seeding) 8-Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) beat 4-Samantha Stosur (Australia) 6-4 6-2
Feb 18 Top seed Kei Nishikori survived a tough slog against unheralded opponent Carlos Berlocq before winning his semi-final match at the Argentina Open on Saturday.
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Buenos Aires Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 1-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) 4-6 6-4 6-3 Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 7-5 6-2