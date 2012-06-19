Tennis-Memphis International men's singles round 1 results
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 6-4 6-4
LONDON, June 19 Petra Kvitova's preparations for the defence of her Wimbledon title suffered a setback when she was beaten by Russia's Ekaterina Makarova in the first round of the Eastbourne International on Tuesday.
The number two seed, who beat Maria Sharapova in the final of last year's Wimbledon, lost 7-5 6-4 to Makarova who is ranked 48th in the world.
Kvitova had looked in good shape heading into the grasscourt season, having lost in the semi-finals of the French Open to eventual champion Sharapova.
Makarova is joined in the second round by number five seed Angelique Kerber of Germany who beat Russia's Elena Vesnina 3-6 6-0 7-5.
Wimbledon starts on Monday. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Qatar Open Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Samantha Stosur (Australia) beat Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) 7-5 6-4
MADRID, Feb 13 Rafael Nadal's uncle, Toni Nadal, will step down as his coach after this year's ATP Tour, as he feels he has been sidelined by other figures in the player's entourage, he told an Italian tennis magazine.