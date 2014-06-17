June 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Eastbourne International Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday
Heather Watson (Britain) beat Tsvetana Pironkova (Bulgaria) 3-6 7-5 6-2
2-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) 6-1 5-7 7-6(4)
Madison Keys (U.S.) beat 3-Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) 6-3 6-3
Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) beat Francesca Schiavone (Italy) 7-5 6-3
Lauren Davis (U.S.) beat 7-Sara Errani (Italy) 7-6(5) 6-2
Camila Giorgi (Italy) beat 4-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) 4-6 6-3 7-5
6-Flavia Pennetta (Italy) beat Hsieh Su-Wei (Taiwan) 6-3 6-3
Varvara Lepchenko (U.S.) beat Zhang Shuai (China) 5-7 6-4 6-1
Daniela Hantuchova (Slovakia) beat Roberta Vinci (Italy) 7-5 6-1
Johanna Konta (Britain) beat Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) 6-3 6-2