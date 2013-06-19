Tennis-Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
June 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Eastbourne International Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) beat 3-Angelique Kerber (Germany) 6-3 6-4 Elena Vesnina (Russia) beat Heather Watson (Britain) 6-1 3-6 6-2 5-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) beat Laura Robson (Britain) 6-4 6-4 Yanina Wickmayer (Belgium) beat 4-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 3-6 6-4 7-5 6-Maria Kirilenko (Russia) beat Elena Baltacha (Britain) 4-6 6-4 6-3 Jamie Hampton (U.S.) beat Hsieh Su-Wei (Taiwan) 6-4 7-6(2) Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) beat Samantha Stosur (Australia) 7-6(5) 6-3 2-Li Na (China) beat Marion Bartoli (France)WO
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5